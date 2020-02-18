Pakistan to remain in FATF's grey list

Pakistan will remain in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, despite intense lobbying by Islamabad, according to sources. The development came after Turkey and Malaysia supported Pakistan, they said.

Earlier today, the International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG), a part of the FATF, took up the matter to evaluate whether the South Asian nation has taken sufficient steps to curb terror funding and implemented its action plan to fight the global menace. On Monday, Islamabad submitted a report on action regarding the implementation of the watchdog's plan of action during the Paris meeting. More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organizations, will take part in the meeting.

FATF, in 2018, had placed Pakistan on the grey list and the watchdog has already granted Islamabad an extension till February 2020 during a meeting in October last year.

