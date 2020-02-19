PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
HSBC to shed 35,000 jobs in radical move to downsize https://on.ft.com/2P7jwej Jaguar Land Rover rushes parts out of China in suitcases https://on.ft.com/2SUBylg
Brexit visa changes to hit sectors in need of low-skilled labour https://on.ft.com/2uey9p4 Overview
HSBC Holdings PLC said on Tuesday it plans to cut about 35,000 jobs in Europe and the US over three years. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC is flying Chinese parts in suitcases to Britain to maintain its production that could run out after two weeks.
British businesses that rely on low-skilled workers will have to prioritise high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit, points-based immigration system, the government said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- HSBC
- China
- Europe
- Jaguar Land Rover
- postBrexit
- Bengaluru
- Britain
ALSO READ
China reports 64 new coronavirus deaths, total at 425
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fragile amid China worries, oil sinks
China virus death toll rises to 425, total cases now 20,438
China says U.S. should not overreact on coronavirus outbreak
WRAPUP 1-China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400