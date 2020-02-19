Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Foreign pilots at Chinese airlines return home on unpaid leave as demand plummets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Foreign pilots at Chinese airlines return home on unpaid leave as demand plummets
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Foreign pilots at some Chinese airlines have returned to their home countries and are considering other jobs after being placed on unpaid leave as demand falls because of the coronavirus, the affected flight crew told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Chinese pilots with greater job security said their income has been sharply reduced because most of their pay is based on flying hours. Data firm OAG estimates about 80% of scheduled airline capacity to, from and within China has been cut this week because of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has killed more than 2,000 people. Chinese airlines have been the hardest hit.

Major employers of foreign pilots, including China Southern Airlines Co Ltd and HNA Group's Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd, have acted swiftly to cut their losses, according to pilots and industry experts. China Southern did not respond immediately to a request for comment, and HNA declined to comment.

"All the foreign pilots are on leave until the virus situation gets better," said an expatriate captain at China Southern who, like all of those who spoke to Reuters, requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with media. "For the moment we are all in our home countries." Expats are typically paid more than local staff and work on contracts, which means they are more expendable in a downturn, industry experts said.

"We have seen pilots heading back to Australia in January and February due to the stand down and seeking new roles," said Kirsty Ferguson, the head of Sydney-based airline interview coaching firm Pinstripe Solutions. As China's airline sector ballooned, it imported foreign experience: the number of foreign pilots flying with Chinese airlines more than doubled to over 1,500 between 2010 and 2019, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

China will need another 124,000 pilots in the next 20 years, according to Boeing, as an expanding middle class drives demand for air travel. But foreign pilots said being put on leave without pay makes it less likely they'll return when demand recovers. A foreign captain at Fuzhou Airlines, part of HNA Group, said he was placed on unpaid leave when the virus hit and was concerned it would be permanent.

"They hope people will find other jobs as none can go without pay forever," he said. "This way they 'save their face,' and secondly they don't feel obliged to dismiss you properly according to the contract." The pilot said that he was looking for jobs closer to home, but that so far those options paid less than in China. Foreign pilots can make more than $300,000 a year there, making it one of the best-paying markets in the world.

A pilot at Tianjin Airlines, also part of HNA Group, said he was told it would be at least three to four months before the carrier starts recalling expatriate captains. He has found work with another foreign airline, he said. Hainan has also placed more than 200 foreign cabin crew members on 30 days of unpaid leave which could be extended, an affected flight attendant said.

HNA declined to comment. A local pilot at China Southern said he was barely flying and as a result was receiving only his base salary, roughly 1/6 to 1/8 of his normal pay.

"What we can do now is keep a good mentality and enjoy the company of our family at home," he said. "Eat well, sleep well and exercise well and keep learning. Build up the energy so that we'll be well prepared for whatever comes later."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan warns of coronavirus hit on tourism but keeps 40 mln visitor target

The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell for the fourth month in January as the impact of a South Korean boycott weighed, with further, sharper falls expected as the coronavirus outbreak keeps away Chinese travellers.The fall in number ...

UPDATE 2-Indonesia parliament tells govt to tax a wider range of plastic products

Indonesias parliament on Wednesday told the government to tax a wider range of plastic products than it had proposed but held off on the administrations plans to levy sweet drinks and polluting vehicles. The government had at first proposed...

CAA: Thousands of Muslims take to streets in TN

A large number of anti-CAA protesters, majority of them Muslims, held a massive protestagainst the amended Citizenship Act at Chepauk here, even as agitations were held across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The protest here was held under the aegi...

Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran "anytime", pressure to continue

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said authorities in Washington were prepared to talk to Iran anytime, but that it needed to fundamentally change its behavior and that a campaign of maximum pressure against it would continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020