Black box of Ukraine plane downed in Iran noticeably damaged- Iran defence minister
The black box of a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down accidentally in Iran last month is significantly damaged, Iran's defense minister said on Wednesday, according to state media.
The box "has sustained noticeable damage and it has been requested of the defense industry to help in reconstructing (it)," Amir Hatami said.
"The reconstruction of the black box is supposed to take place first and then the reading."
