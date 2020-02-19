79 more people test positive on Japan cruise ship: ministry

Tokyo, Feb 19 (AFP) An additional 79 cases of coronavirus have been discovered aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, the health ministry said Wednesday, bringing the total to 621.

The new figures come as an initial batch of passengers began disembarking after enduring a 14-day quarantine and then testing negative for the virus. (AFP) AMS

