British TV presenter Flack died by hanging - inquest hears

British television presenter Caroline Flack died by hanging, an inquest into her death heard on Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted in east London determined that the cause of the 40-year-old's death on Saturday was suspension by ligature. The coroner adjourned the rest of the inquest until Aug. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.