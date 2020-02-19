British TV presenter Flack died by hanging - inquest hears
British television presenter Caroline Flack died by hanging, an inquest into her death heard on Wednesday.
An autopsy conducted in east London determined that the cause of the 40-year-old's death on Saturday was suspension by ligature. The coroner adjourned the rest of the inquest until Aug. 5.
