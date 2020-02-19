Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:35 IST
Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen
Representative image

A teenager was shot and killed in overnight clashes between Palestinian forces and local gunmen in the West Bank, local media reported Wednesday. Salah Zakarna, 17, was shot in the chest and later died when Palestinian security forces clashed with armed residents in the northern West Bank town of Qabatiya, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported. It was unclear who shot him.

Maan said Palestinian forces were trying to prevent residents from firing celebratory gunfire into the air to welcome home a local man who had been released from an Israeli prison. It said several people, including members of the security forces, were wounded. The Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said it launched an investigation into the teenager's death and would bring those responsible to justice.

Support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has plummeted in recent years following his failure to bring about an independent state or mend the rift with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Authority has also faced widespread allegations of corruption. Abbas has continued to maintain security ties with Israel more than a decade after the last high-level peace talks ended. The security coordination is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, many of whom view it as an extension of the occupation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Lebanon speaker Berri calls for Eurobond restructuring

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday that debt restructuring was the best solution for looming Eurobond maturities, while the banking association said foreign investors had shown a readiness to negotiate a debt reschedu...

Jaishankar holds talks with German counterpart Heiko Maas, thanks for support over expanding India-EU cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and thanked him for the support his country in expanding cooperation between India and the European Union EU. A very good me...

STF jawan injured in exchange of fire in Sukma

A Special Task Force STF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Kasalpad area of Sukma district on Wednesday.The cross-fire took place while security forces were returning to their camp after operation at Chintagupha. ANI...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM-designate says he has picked cabinet, seeks vote of confidence

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi said on Wednesday he has put together a cabinet of political independents and called on parliament to hold an extraordinary session next week to grant it a vote of confidence.Iraq is fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020