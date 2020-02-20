World News Roundup: Russia discuss joint patrols option in Syria; German gunman kills 9 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Turkey, Russia discuss joint patrols option in Syria's Idlib: official

Turkey and Russia are discussing possible joint patrols as one way to reach a deal to halt fighting and stem an exodus of civilians in Syria's Idlib region, a Turkish official said on Thursday, a day after Ankara threatened military action to push back Syrian government forces. Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the nine-year-old conflict, have failed to reach an agreement after two rounds of talks in the last two weeks.

'Feels like prison': Palestinian family cut off from West Bank village by Israeli barrier

Omar Hajajla may have a private gateway to his home in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but it is hardly a sign of luxury: it runs beneath an Israeli barrier that cuts him and his family off from the rest of their nearby Palestinian village. Israel began building its West Bank barrier in 2002 at the height of a Palestinian uprising, saying it aimed to stop attacks by bombers and gunmen in its cities.

South Korea city deserted after coronavirus church 'super-spreader'

The streets of South Korea's fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a "super-spreading event" at a church. The deserted shopping malls and cinemas of Daegu, a city of 2.5 million people, became one of the most striking images outside China of an outbreak that international authorities are trying to prevent from spreading into a global pandemic.

German gunman kills 9 in the attack on migrant bars

A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, some of them migrants from Turkey, in an overnight rampage through a German city before killing himself, officials said. Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the attack on two shisha bars in Hanau, near Frankfurt. She told reporters it appeared to have been motivated by the "poison" of racism that was to blame for "too many crimes", as Turkish officials called on her government to respond robustly.

Can a video game save a life? African refugee puts players in his race for survival

The goal of Lual Mayen's video game is to survive the horrific ordeal of a refugee, an experience that his family knows well, but the 25-year-old developer's ambition is to change the world. Mayen, who was born as his family traveled 250 miles (400 km) to escape South Sudan's second civil war, hopes his game, Salaam, will give players a better understanding of what it means to be homeless, hungry and on the run.

Ahead of Trump's visit, Indian city cleans the swamp

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to "drain the swamp" of lobbyists and elites in Washington D.C. Now, one Indian city is racing to clean up a stagnant river as he prepares to visit. Trump arrives in India on Feb. 24 on a maiden two-day trip that aims to repair bilateral relations hurt by a trade spat.

France, Germany sign contract to develop fighter jet prototype

France and Germany signed a 150 million euro ($161.84 million) deal on Thursday to develop a prototype of the next-generation fighter jet, a project seen as vital for Europe to defend itself without relying on allies in an increasingly uncertain world. Dassault Aviation <AVMD,PA> and Airbus will build the aircraft, which is expected to be operational from 2040 with a view to replacing Dassault's Rafale and Germany's Eurofighter warplanes over time.

China tests its soft power in Southeast Asia amid the coronavirus outbreak

China called for solidarity on Thursday in a special meeting to discuss the coronavirus outbreak with Southeast Asian nations as it faces criticism for its handling of the epidemic. The hastily called summit in Laos signaled China is seeking support from smaller neighbors, into which it has poured billions of dollars in infrastructure and investment in recent years.

Georgia's released ex-premier vows to fight against government

Georgia's former prime minister Vano Merabishvili said on Thursday after releasing from prison that he would return to active politics and fight against the current government. Merabishvili, who was arrested in 2013, served six years and nine months in prison after being convicted of abuse of power, misspending funds and other crimes, charges he denied as politically motivated.

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday. Assange appeared by videolink from prison as lawyers discussed the management of his hearing next week to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.