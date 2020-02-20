Russia losing 1 bln roubles a day in trade with China over coronavirus - minister
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that the outbreak of coronavirus in neighboring China had caused a drop in trade with Russia of 1 billion roubles ($15.68 million) a day.
Siluanov made the comments to the RBC online news portal.
