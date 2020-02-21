Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Few U.S. residential drug rehabs give anti-addiction medicine

Most people who check in to residential treatment facilities to recover from opioid use disorder won't be given medicines proven to help combat addiction, a U.S. study suggests. Doctors widely agree that the most effective treatment for opioid abuse includes anti-addiction medicines like naltrexone, buprenorphine or methadone. But only 15% of patients in residential drug treatment centers got these medicines in 2015, the study found. More sleep at night might reduce daytime injury risk

Healthy adults who get at least eight hours of sleep a night may be less likely to experience common exercise-related injuries like fractures, sprains and muscle strains, a study of U.S. soldiers suggests. Based on survey data for 7,576 men and women in the Army's Special Operations Forces, soldiers who got no more than four or five hours of sleep a night were more than twice as likely to report a musculoskeletal injury in the past 12 months as those who slept eight hours or longer. 'Like a zombie apocalypse': Residents on edge as coronavirus cases surge in South Korea

Residents of a South Korean city at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak described empty streets, deserted shops, and a climate of fear as a surge in confirmed cases linked to a church raised the prospect of wider transmission. Malls, restaurants and streets in Daegu, the country's fourth largest city with a population of 2.5 million, were largely empty in scenes that residents and social media users likened to a disaster movie. Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The epidemic is set to be a major focus of discussion at a meeting on the weekend of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, amid rising risks to global growth. As Japan coronavirus concerns grow, hundreds to leave quarantined cruise ship

Hundreds of Japanese and foreign passengers were set to disembark from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship near Tokyo on Friday amid growing disquiet in Japan about whether the government is doing enough to stop the virus spreading. The scheduled departure of more than 400 passengers from the Diamond Princess after weeks in quarantine comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a low-level travel advisory for Japan. Meanwhile some public gatherings in Tokyo and elsewhere are being scrapped in a bid to contain the virus, which has killed more than 2,200 in mainland China so far. Super-spreaders: What are they and what do they do?

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described an outbreak of coronavirus infections linked to a church in the city of Daegu as a "super-spreading event". But experts, including the WHO, say the term is poorly defined. WHAT IS "SUPER-SPREADING"? Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs quarantine strategy

Newly released data from a Japanese research institute appears to back the government's case that its quarantine strategy for the Diamond Princess cruise ship was successful in stemming contagion of the coronavirus among passengers. Japan has been criticised for its handling of the quarantine, as more than 620 people on board have been infected with the virus and two elderly passengers have died. First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, concern of contagion amongst force

A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first officer to test positive in the Asian financial hub as dozens of other officers were quarantined over concerns of contagion. The 48-year-old officer had attended a banquet with 59 other police in the city's western district on Feb 18. Everyone who attended is now quarantined, according to a statement on the official Facebook page of the Hong Kong Police. Many trans youth avoid revealing gender identity to doctors

Nearly half of transgender teens and young adults say they sometimes hide their gender identity from healthcare providers, a U.S. study finds. The survey of more than 200 transgender youth revealed that most shared their gender identity with some doctors, but 46% said they had sometimes avoided disclosure, even when they thought it might be important for their health. WHO says no time for complacency as China coronavirus cases fall

A continued decline in the number of new cases of coronavirus infections in China is encouraging, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, while warning that infections outside the country could still spread. "We are encouraged by this trend but this is no time for complacency," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a briefing in Geneva.

