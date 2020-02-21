U.S.'s Pompeo to visit Oman, meet new sultan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Oman on Friday and will meet with Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq al-Said, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo, who has been traveling overseas including a stop in Saudi Arabia, will also pay respects to the family of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died last month.

