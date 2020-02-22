China c.bank vice governor: Coronavirus' impact on China's economy short-term, limited - state media

A senior Chinese central banker said that coronavirus' impact on China's economy is short-term and limited, and the country is fully confident that it will win the war against the epidemic, state media reported on Saturday.

Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said that China has ample policy tools to manage the economy and that its accommodative monetary policy remains unchanged, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

Chen also said that the Chinese currency will not appreciate or depreciate by a big margin, and the country's financial system is highly resilient in the face of risks.

