Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea reports 142 more coronavirus cases, total 346

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 09:25 IST
South Korea reports 142 more coronavirus cases, total 346
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported 142 more coronavirus cases Saturday, the sharpest spike in infections yet, with more than half of the new cases linked to a hospital in a southern city.

The national toll of 346 is now the second-highest outside of China, with the jump in cases at a hospital in Cheongdo following a similar spike among members of a religious sect in the nearby city of Daegu. Among the new cases, 92 were "related" to patients or staff at the hospital in Cheongdo, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Authorities reported another death on Saturday, taking the toll to two. Both victims had been inpatients at the hospital. More than 150 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have also been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four services at the church's Daegu branch before being diagnosed.

The mayor of Daegu -- South Korea's fourth-biggest city, with a population of over 2.5 million -- has advised locals to stay indoors, while access to a major US military base in the area has been restricted. Cheongdo, some 27 kilometres south of Daegu, is the birthplace of Shincheonji's founder Lee Man-hee.

County officials said Friday that a three-day funeral was held for his brother three weeks ago at a hall owned by the hospital. Shincheonji is often accused of being a cult and claims its founder Lee has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the day of judgement.

But with more church members than available places in heaven, they are said to have to compete for slots and pursue converts persistently and secretively. President Moon Jae-in on Friday called for a "thorough investigation" of everyone who attended the funeral and Shincheonji services.

The central government on Friday had declared Daegu and Cheongdo "special management zones", with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun saying the region would be supported with medical personnel, beds and equipment, and the cabinet will meet three times a week to discuss the outbreak. Authorities in Seoul banned public rallies at three main locations on health and safety grounds.

The US army garrison in Daegu -- where around 10,000 soldiers, civilians, and family members live or work -- has restricted access and instructed any American troops who recently attended Shincheonji services to self-quarantine. Shincheonji offered an apology, suspending its worship services and gatherings worldwide.

"We are deeply sorry that because of one of our members, who thought of her condition as cold because she had not traveled abroad, led to many in our church being infected and thereby caused concern to the local community," it said in a statement. But its leader Lee told his followers the outbreak had been "caused by the Devil" and compared it to the biblical testing of Job, Yonhap news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematchOn the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first figh...

'China delaying permission to India to send flight carrying relief materials to Wuhan'

China is delaying the grant of clearance to Indias proposal to send an Indian Air Force flight to carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus in the neighboring country and bring back Indians from its city of Wuhan, official so...

Condition of 8 coronavirus-infected Indians onboard Diamond Princess improving

The condition of eight Indians, who were onboard quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan and currently undergoing treatment for the new strain of coronavirus, is improving, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday. In a tweet, the ...

China 'deliberately delaying' grant of clearance for third evacuation flight from India

Beijing is yet to grant clearance to the third flight from New Delhi, which will carry relief supplies to the virus-hit nation and also bring back the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus that has k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020