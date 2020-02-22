S Sudan rebel leader Machar sworn in as vice president

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president on Saturday, formally rejoining the government in the latest bid to bring peace to a nation ravaged by six years of war. "I do hereby swear that I shall be faithful and bear diligence to the Republic of South Sudan," Machar said in his oath in front of a room packed with diplomats, the leader of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and other regional representatives.

Machar embraced and shook hands with his bitter rival President Salva Kiir, with whom he will be attempting to govern for the third time since the country's independence in 2011. The pair finally agreed this week -- under strong pressure from the region and abroad -- to go ahead with a unity government which was the cornerstone of a September 2018 peace deal.

Kiir on Friday dissolved his government ahead of the formation of the new government on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

