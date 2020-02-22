Left Menu
US-Taliban peace talks were impossible without Pakistan: Qureshi

  PTI
  Islamabad
  Updated: 22-02-2020 20:12 IST
  Created: 22-02-2020 19:54 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (FILE PHOTO) Image Credit: Twitter(@Shah Mahmood Qureshi)

Taking credit for the imminent peace deal between the US and Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that his country has fulfilled all its promises made to America by playing its role in the successful negotiations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that an agreement between the US and the Taliban could come as soon as February 29 in Afghanistan.

According to Pompeo, the US "reached an understanding with the Taliban" on a reduction of violence that could lead to the signing of the US-Taliban agreement next week. The historic agreement would pave the way for ending America's longest war.

Qureshi termed the imminent deal as a "historic breakthrough" for which Pakistan played the role of a facilitator. Qureshi said Pakistan was closely involved in the entire process. "The deal will be signed in the presence of Pakistan because it was impossible for the deal to come through without our efforts," the Foreign Office quoted Qureshi as saying.

"Pakistan has played its role in the peace process with wholeheartedness and honesty and it is now incumbent upon the Afghan government to do the same," he said. Qureshi that when Pompeo came to Pakistan for his maiden visit last year, relations between the two countries were at its lowest ebb.

"Pompeo told me that the pathway to fixing relations between Pakistan and the US came through Kabul. Now I would like to remind him that we have fulfilled all our promises. Not only did we build a peace team but we also played our role in ensuring that the negotiations were successful," said Qureshi.

