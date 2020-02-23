REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/5 p.m ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m GMT/5 p.m ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread BEIJING - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries.

IRAN-ELECTION-USA-ANALYSIS/ Iran's 'cup of poison'? Hardline win may point to eventual U.S. talks

DUBAI - Anti-Western hardliners are set to sweep Iran’s parliamentary elections and appear favorites to clinch the presidency next year, but an economic crisis could force them to engage with the United States despite their tightening grip on power. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Sanders ahead in entrance poll in Democrats' Nevada caucuses

LAS VEGAS - An entrance poll showed Bernie Sanders with the most support among Nevada voters entering caucus sites for the Democratic presidential contest on Saturday, and they favored a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan like the one he supports. USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG/

'Not good enough,' Warren says of Bloomberg's non-disclosure agreement pledge WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they choose.

BUSINESS BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/

Buffett defends Berkshire stock push, reassures on future as profit smashes record NEW YORK - Warren Buffett on Saturday forcefully defended Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (BRKa.N) decision to invest heavily in stocks of companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as he labors through a four-year drought since his last major acquisition of a company.

WELLS-FARGO-SCANDAL-DEAL/ Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal

WASHINGTON - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has agreed to pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices and has admitted to pressuring employees in a fake-accounts scandal, U.S. officials said on Friday, wrapping up one of the last major investigations looming over the bank. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ASSANGE-PROTEST/ Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march

LONDON - Hundreds of people including Roger Waters, co-founder of the Pink Floyd rock group, and designer Vivienne Westwood, marched through central London on Saturday demanding that jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange be released. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York said on Friday they were deadlocked on the most serious criminal charges and suggested they were unanimous on the others leveled against the former Hollywood mogul.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA/

Lakers game postponed due to Bryant's death rescheduled for April 9 LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 28 game against the LA Clippers, which was postponed when Lakers great Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident last month, has been rescheduled for April 9, the NBA said on Friday.

PEOPLE-KOBE-BRYANT/ Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash counseled by FAA after 2015 incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faulted the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in January killing basketball great Kobe Bryant and eight others for violating flight rules in a 2015 incident. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter) People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

23 Feb JAPAN-EMPEROR/BIRTHDAY (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Emperor holds news conference for his 60th birthday Japanese Emperor Naruhito holds news conference for his 60th birthday.

23 Feb AWARDS-OSCARS/PARASITE (PIX) (TV)

Director of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' holds news conference Bong Joon-ho, director of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", holds a news conference in Tokyo.

23 Feb FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/UNDINE (PIX) (TV)

Berlin's own Undine competes in Berlinale Christian Petzold's film Undine, set in Berlin and starring Paula Beer, is presented in the 70th edition of the Berlinale film festival.

23 Feb DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ (PIX) (TV) Australians hold state memorial to commemorate bushfire victims

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian and New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons attend a state memorial to commemorate and honour victims of the Australian bushfires. 23 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY EUROPE-WEATHER/DENNIS-BRITAIN

Flood warnings after Storm Dennis Flood warnings after Storm Dennis hits the UK

23 Feb POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/ Candidates back on trail after Nevada caucuses

The candidates spread out on Sunday to South Carolina and Super Tuesday states after the Nevada caucuses. 23 Feb

INDIA-USA/TRUMP (PIX) (TV) Preparations ahead of the US President Donald Trump's visits to India

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India from Feb. 24-25, his first official trip to the country. He is expected to attend an event dubbed "Namaste' Trump" at a stadium in Ahmedabad before heading to Agra to visit historic Taj Mahal and later travels to New Delhi

23 Feb G20-SAUDI/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

Day two of G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh Day two of Saudi Arabia's first meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.

23 Feb FRANCE-MONALISA/RUBIK (PIX) (TV)

Rubik Mona Lisa (2005), by iconic street artist Invader, on auction Rubik Mona Lisa (2005), by iconic street artist Invader, on auction on February 23, offers a modern take on the world’s most famous painting.

This contemporary Mona Lisa, constructed from more than 300 Rubik’s Cubes is expected to fetch € 150,000 23 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE FRANCE-TRIAL/FILLON-FILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of former French presidential candidate Fillon ahead of his trial over wife's fake jobs Profile of former French prime minister and presidential candidate Francois Fillon ahead of his trial, on Monday.

The former conservative presidential candidate's run for the Elysee was undone by allegations he paid his wife for fake jobs with public money, opening the door wide open to now-President Emmanuel Macron 23 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CANADA-CRUDE/OILSANDS

As Trudeau mulls Teck oil sands mine, 20 projects sit on shelf As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considers whether to approve Teck's Frontier oil sands project, roughly 20 others are sitting on the shelf, awaiting new pipelines and higher prices.

The backlog illustrates oil's oversupplied conditions, and also that Frontier is far from the only oil sands expansion path. Ottawa must decide on Frontier this month.

23 Feb

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.