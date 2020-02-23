Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says 8 killed by quake on Iran border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 15:10 IST
Turkey says 8 killed by quake on Iran border
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Sunday eight people were killed in eastern Turkey after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighboring Iran, the official Anadolu news agency reported. He said three of the dead were children, adding that some other people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Turkish broadcaster NTV showed images of the damage in several villages in Van province on the Iran border. "Search and rescue efforts are ongoing," Soylu said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 21 people were injured and eight of them were in critical condition, according to Anadolu. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 9:23 am (0553 GMT), was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of six kilometers, according to Tehran University's Seismological Centre. It injured at least 25 people and damaged a number of houses in four villages of Iran's West Azerbaijan province, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, told AFP.

Anadolu said the quake caused damage in several villages in Van province. The province was struck earlier this month by two avalanches which killed 41 people.

In 2011, an earthquake measuring 7.1 hits near the cities of Van and Ercis in eastern Turkey, killing more than 500 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

South Korea raised its disease alert to the highest level on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths, while China state media warned the outbreak there had yet to reach a turning point despite some signs of easing...

Newly-banned Thai opposition party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up

A banned Thai opposition party on Sunday accused the former military junta of helping cover up Malaysias multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, urging Thais to demand the truth ahead of a censure debate against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha....

UPDATE 5-Eight dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area

Eight people died and others were stuck under collapsed buildings in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, the Turkish government said as teams dug through rubble in nearby villages...

Sensational Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch

Las Vegas, Feb 23 AFP Tyson Fury reigns again as a heavyweight world champion after battering Deontay Wilder to a stunning seventh-round stoppage in their World Boxing Council title rematch. Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020