PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 24

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 05:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 05:48 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU set for final push to toughen post-Brexit trade stance https://on.ft.com/2Vk0e9t Pressure grows on chancellor to leave higher-earners' pensions alone https://on.ft.com/2PitVDU

Social care industry struggles to fill staffing gaps https://on.ft.com/2SQbKI6 Overview

EU governments will make the last push this week to toughen the bloc's negotiating position, even though British officials claim that the EU27 countries are "divided" on their stance. The two sides, which will both formalise their negotiating objectives this week, are approaching the talks with very different visions of what that relationship should look like. Rishi Sunak was under under mounting pressure to abandon a mooted 10 billion pounds ($12.96 billion) raid on pension tax relief offered to higher earners. David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said it would be a "moral disgrace" to impose higher costs on pension savings.

British workers unwilling to take jobs in social care are driving a severe staffing shortage in the industry, according to research from the Federation of Small Businesses. The FSB has called for a special visa to allow EU nationals to continue to enter and work in the country after the Brexit transition period. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

