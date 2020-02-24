Left Menu
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to suspend all flights to S.Korea over coronavirus concerns

  Reuters
  • |
  Hanoi
  • |
  24-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:48 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (Bamboo Airways)

Bamboo Airways will suspend flights to South Korea from Feb. 26 over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Monday. Its flights between Da Nang and Nha Trang to Seoul's Incheon International Airport will cease operations starting Feb. 26, a spokeswoman told Reuters by telephone.

"Our plan to open a new route from Hanoi to Incheon this June may have to be suspended, too," she added. South Korea was Vietnam's second-largest tourism market behind China, with 4.3 million visitors in 2019, up 23% from a year earlier.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday that 15 out of 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had recovered, while 32 suspected cases were being quarantined in hospital.

