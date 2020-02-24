Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Teck withdraws controversial oil sands project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:18 IST
Canada's Teck withdraws controversial oil sands project
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@TeckResources)

Canada's Teck Resources said Sunday it had withdrawn its application to develop a giant oil sands mine in western Alberta, a controversial project which the federal government had been set to vote on this week. The Frontier project would have cost about Can$20 billion (USD 15 billion) and had been expected to produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day.

But its impact on the environment had been denounced by environmentalists and the region's indigenous population: mine production would have generated 4.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to a study by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. The Vancouver-based natural resources company said in a press release it had sent a letter to the environment minister explaining its decision.

"We are disappointed to have arrived at this point," said Teck CEO Don Lindsay in his letter to the government. "Teck put forward a socially and environmentally responsible project that was industry-leading and had the potential to create significant benefits for Canadians," he wrote, adding his company sought to balance economic development with environmental respect.

Lindsay said investors and consumers increasingly want a framework in place that reconciles resources development and climate change. "This does not yet exist here today and, unfortunately, the growing debate around this issue has placed Frontier and our company squarely at the nexus of much broader issues that need to be resolved," Lindsay said.

"In that context, it is now evident that there is no constructive path forward for the project." Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said they appreciated that Teck had made a "difficult decision." "A strong economy and clean environment must go hand in hand. As Teck has rightly pointed out, and as many in the industry know, global investors and consumers are increasingly looking for the cleanest products available and sustainable resource development," they said in a joint statement.

"We agree with Teck and leading industry groups that all orders of government need a real plan for climate action now and to reach a net-zero economy by 2050." Leaders of oil-producing Alberta province had considered the Frontier project essential for the region's growth and employment. A decision would, however, have been particularly delicate for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who when he was reelected in 2019 had pledged to make Canada carbon-neutral by 2050.

Canada is currently gripped by indigenous protests that have blocked rail lines for more than two weeks to oppose a natural gas pipeline being built across indigenous lands in British Columbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Following removal of standardised assessments, UK special school pupils are 'treated differently': Study

After the removal of standardised assessments that were used to evaluate the performance of children with intellectual disabilities, a recent study has shown that such children at special schools in the UK are again being treated differentl...

Govt working on return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to Valley: Koul

The government is working on the return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to the Valley soon with honour and dignity in a secured environment, said a senior BJP leader. BJP general secretary Organisation Ashok Koul also asked the displaced commun...

Long live our friendship: PM Modi hails India-US bilateral partnership alongside Trump at Motera

Long live our friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the bilateral partnership between India and the United States, adding that US President Donald Trumps two-day visit at the beginning of a decade is a very big opportun...

India requests UK museum for ancient idol 'stolen' from Tamil Nadu temple

India has made a formal request for a 15th century bronze idol believed to be stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu and found its way to a UK museum through auction. The statue of Saint Tirumankai Alvar was acquired by the Ashmolean Museum at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020