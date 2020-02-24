12 dead and up to 61 infected with coronavirus in Iran - deputy health minister

Twelve people have died and up to 61 have been infected with the new coronavirus, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said during a news conference on state TV on Monday.

Most of the cases in Iran have been in Qom, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

