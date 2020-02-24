Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN warns of 'bloodbath' risk in northwest Syria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:44 IST
UN warns of 'bloodbath' risk in northwest Syria
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MarkCutts)

Fighting in northwest Syria is coming "dangerously close" to encampments with around a million displaced people, risking an imminent "bloodbath", the UN said on Monday. Mark Cutts, the UN's Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, also said the UN was trying to double aid deliveries across a border crossing from Turkey from 50 to 100 trucks a day.

"The fighting is now coming dangerously close to an area where more than a million are living in tents and makeshift shelters," Cutts told reporters in Geneva. Cutts warned there was a risk of "a real bloodbath".

A months-long offensive by Russia-backed Syrian troops against rebels backed by Turkey in northwest Idlib has seen hundreds of thousands of people flee the violence. As a result of the escalation, Cutts said the UN was revising up its funding appeal for the crisis from USD 330 million to USD 500 million (462 million euros), adding that there was a shortfall of about USD 370 million.

The UN sent 1,200 aid trucks into the area in January and has dispatched 700 more so far in February, Cutts said. "The reality is it is simply not enough. We're barely able to meet the needs of the people for the most urgent food rations and tents and blankets and winter items," he said.

Cutts also said aid workers were "overwhelmed", some warehouses had been looted and the fighting had damaged some 77 hospitals and other medical facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia avert elimination as India dominate Bangladesh

Defending champions Australia returned from the brink of elimination to pip Sri Lanka but India underlined their title credentials with their second successive victory in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Monday. Australia were stun...

US stocks join global rout on coronavirus fears

New York, Feb 24 AFP Wall Street stocks plunged in early trading on Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries that the spread of the new coronavirus will derail global growth. About 10 minutes into trading, the benchmark D...

UPDATE 2-Three Gulf states, Iraq report first coronavirus cases, linked to Iran

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected.Omans health ministry said two Omani women were diagnose...

Oman reports first two cases of coronavirus, halts flights to Iran

Oman on Monday reported its first two cases of coronavirus, and halted flights to and from Iran with immediate effect, authorities and reports said.Two Omani women who had returned from Iran -- which is battling the deadliest outbreak outsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020