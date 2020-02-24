Driver of car in German carnival crash was 29-year-old German - police to media

The driver of a car that rode into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen was a 29-year-old German citizen, a police spokesman was cited as saying by broadcaster Hessenschau.

The regional station said police had told it they had no immediate information about the man's motive but believed he had acted intentionally.

