Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges in Chicago, is released on bond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges in Chicago, is released on bond
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career. At an arraignment in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, Smollett's attorney, Tina Glandian, entered not guilty pleas to each of six counts of disorderly conduct on which he was indicted on Feb. 11.

The new charges emerged after a five-month investigation by a court-appointed special prosecutor who overruled a decision by the state's attorney's office last year to dismiss the original case. Smollett, wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black tie, spoke at the hearing only when Judge James Linn asked him a series of procedural questions to which he answered, "Yes, sir."

He was released on a $20,000 bond. The 37-year-old actor, who is black and openly gay, has insisted he told the truth in his account of being accosted on a darkened street in January 2019 by two masked strangers.

According to Smollett, his two assailants threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs and expressions of support for President Donald Trump. Police arrested Smollett a month later, accusing the actor of paying two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack in a hoax aimed at gaining public sympathy and raising his show-business profile.

The brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, "are committed to testifying if they are asked to do so," their attorney, Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, told reporters in the lobby of the courthouse on Monday. Smollett was charged in March 2019 in a 16-count indictment, but the Cook County state's attorney's office dropped the charges three weeks later in exchange for forfeiting his bail without admitting wrongdoing.

The dismissal drew an outcry from then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city's police superintendent, who branded the reversal a miscarriage of justice, leading a Cook County judge to appoint former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb to review the case. Webb said he determined that further prosecution of Smollett was warranted, calling into question prosecutors' judgment in dropping the original case but finding no wrongdoing on their part. Webb said he was continuing his investigation, however, of whether authorities acted improperly in last year's dismissal.

Glandian has suggested that the special prosecutor's probe was biased against her client because it used the same police detectives involved in the original case. The city of Chicago sued Smollett last April seeking to recover the costs incurred in investigating his hate-crime report.

Smollett, who has lost his role as a singer-songwriter in "Empire," a Fox television hip-hop drama, counter-sued the city in November, accusing municipal officials of maliciously prosecuting him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Prez Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj: Tour guide

The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left US President Donald Trump impressed during his visit to the famed mausoleum on Monday, according to the guide who accom...

Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.

Saudi Aramco is launching the biggest shale gas development outside of the United States to boost domestic gas supply and end the burning of oil at its power generation plants, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told Reuters on Monday.The ...

UPDATE 3-Gaza-Israel hostilities flare through second day with rocket attacks, air strikes

Gaza militants on Monday fired rockets towards Israel, which responded with air strikes, in the second day of an escalation that ebbed but did not come to an end despite the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad announcing a halt to its ...

U.S. Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared open to reinstating 4.3 billion in punitive damages against Sudan in lawsuits accusing it of complicity in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of two U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020