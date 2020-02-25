Kuwait suspends flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, Italy over coronavirus fears
Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced on Monday it had suspended all its flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, and Italy after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the countries, state news agency KUNA reported, saying this came in accordance with the Kuwaiti health ministry instructions. Earlier, Kuwait had suspended all its flights to and from Iraq over fears about the coronavirus.
The total number of people infected in Kuwait has reached five, while South Korea reported 763 cases, and seven people have died and more than 220 have come down with the virus in Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
