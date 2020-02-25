Left Menu
UPDATE 1-United Airlines suspends 2020 guidance on coronavirus uncertainty

  Updated: 25-02-2020 05:15 IST
  Created: 25-02-2020 05:15 IST
United Airlines Inc on Monday withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance, citing heightened uncertainty over how the duration and spread of the coronavirus to other regions could impact overall air travel demand.

Chicago-based United was the first U.S. airline to suspend 2020 guidance over the coronavirus outbreak, which caused a global stock market plunge on Monday as a surge of cases outside mainland China sparked fears of a global pandemic. In a regulatory filing, the company stuck to its forecast for the first quarter thanks to cost savings including lower fuel costs, and said it believes it will be able to deliver earnings growth in 2021.

The company also said if the virus runs its course by mid-May, and normal travel patterns on trans-Pacific routes resume gradually over five months, it would expect to achieve its previous 2020 earnings forecast of between $11 and $13 per share. (https://bit.ly/38W60Sx) Near-term demand to China has almost disappeared and demand to the rest of its trans-Pacific routes has dropped by 75%, United said.

U.S. airlines have temporarily canceled flights to China and on Monday were considering issuing travel waiver fees for flights to Italy, where cases spiked over the weekend. Among U.S. airlines, United is the most at risk for lower passenger traffic from virus fears due to its greater international exposure, CFRA analyst Colin Scarola said in a note to investors.

Roughly 40% of United's revenues are generated on international flights, versus less than 30% for Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc and just 3% for Southwest Airlines Co, Scarola said. United shares closed 3.3% lower on Monday, tracking broad airline losses. The stock was down 0.6% at $75 in extended trading.

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Leafs, Lightning look to get back on track

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a potential postseason preview on Tuesday, though the Atlantic Division rivals are each currently more focused on rebounding from embarrassing losses than looking ahead to the Stanley ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe fell by the most since mid-2016 on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the impact on the glob...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Injury wont stop triple medal quest in Tokyo says Laura KennyBritish track great Laura Kenny has no intention of scaling back her triple-gold ambition for the Tokyo Olympics despite a br...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape, in victory for MeToo movementFormer movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on M...
