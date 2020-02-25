Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not over my backyard: Tokyo residents fight Olympic flight plans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:55 IST
Not over my backyard: Tokyo residents fight Olympic flight plans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As Tokyo prepares to greet overseas visitors to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July, some city residents are upset about the more than 100 low flying jetliners a day that will bring them to the city.

From March 29, whenever a southerly wind blows over Japan's capital, 45 passenger planes an hour will descend low over Tokyo on two new airport approach routes for up to three hours. They will fly as low as 300 meters (1,000 feet) above some neighborhoods near the city's Haneda airport. "There's a lot of risks and little merit, few residents are happy," said Kiwami Omura, who heads the Haneda Problem Solving Project, a group trying to unite opposition groups in Tokyo's 23 wards. The government "is using the Olympics to push this plan, but the flights will continue when it's over."

The new approach routes are part of a renewed push to expand air access to the world's biggest metropolitan area. Aviation officials have struggled for decades to increase capacity in the face of fierce opposition to airport construction, including Tokyo's other airport 80km (50 miles) away at Narita. Giving impetus to a new aviation plan that will increase flights to Tokyo by a third to a million a year is Prime part of Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to make inbound tourism an economic priority.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's also wants to make her city more globally competitive as the rest of Japan struggles with population decline. The new approach routes over central Tokyo will add 39,000 flights a year and, the government says, help boost Japan's economy by around $6 billion. Japan Airlines Co Ltd, ANA, and Delta Air Lines were among the airlines to most benefit from the increase in landing slots.

Abe's government in August said it had "gained the understanding" of Tokyo residents. Yet, lawmakers in Tokyo's Shinagawa ward close to Haneda continue to oppose the plan, asking for more stringent noise and safety measures and a commitment to vary the routes. "I believe the decision ignores what residents want," Jin Matsubara, an independent lawmaker in Japan's parliament and a former government minister said ahead of a meeting with opposition group representatives. "My constituency is close to Haneda and the effect from noise and falling objects could be significant," he said.

"We are aware that we still need to reassure people," said Syota Suyama an official at the Ministry of Land Infrastructure, Transport. During test flights a lot of residents called to complain, he added. Omura and other activists next month will attempt to gather at least 7,000 signatures from Shinagawa residents, enough to allow them to ask the ward assembly to approve a referendum.

"Our aim is to get around 30,000, because that would show assembly members how much opposition there is," said Omura. Any referendum vote that rejected the new Haneda routes, would not, however, be enough to reverse the decision.

"Residents don't have the power to halt it, the right to make that decision belongs with the transport minister," said Suyama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Omaxe Chandni Chowk will be a milestone for city: Chairman, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation

New Delhi India, Feb 25 ANINewsVoir Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has stated that the Corporation is committed to the development of Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He further said that he is committ...

Hundreds of tourists in Tenerife hotel lockdown over coronavirus: officials

Hundreds of tourists in Tenerife hotel lockdown over coronavirus officials. ...

Rajasthan CM directs officials to complete pending recruitment procedures in various govt depts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued directions for completion of pending recruitment procedures in various government departments and publishing new advertisements for existing vacancies. The instructions were issued at a revie...

RTC Pusta-Karawal Nagar road closed for traffic movement: Delhi Police

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that both the carriageways of the RTC pusta -Karawal Nagar road have been closed for traffic movement due to violent demonstration over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in the area. The Delhi Traffic Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020