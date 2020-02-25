Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads to Tuscany, Sicily

Rome, Feb 25 (AFP) Italy's new coronavirus spread south on Tuesday to Tuscany and the island of Sicily, the civil protection agency said, reporting a surge in the number of infected people. Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one in the tourist destination of Florence, while Sicily reported one: a tourist from the worst-hit Lombardy region, where 212 people have tested positive, it said. (AFP)

