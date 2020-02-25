World News Roundup: Trump set for talks on trade; Seven killed, 150 injured in riots in New Delhi and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak, who died on Tuesday, never expected to be president. But when a very public assassination thrust the former bomber pilot into the job, he made it his mission never to give it up. His story became Egypt's story for the next 30 years until, finally, his people found they could write it themselves, in a 2011 Arab Spring revolution that consigned him to history.

After raucous welcome in India, Trump set for talks on trade, arms deals

After a rousing reception, U.S. President Donald Trump sits down with Indian leaders on Tuesday for talks on arms sales and festering trade disputes that have strained ties in recent months. More than 100,000 people filled into a cricket stadium in western India on Monday for a "Namaste Trump" rally in the biggest reception to a foreign leader in years which Trump said was a "stunning display of Indian culture and kindness."

Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up

A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and the United Nations took hold on the Israel-Gaza border on Tuesday after two days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Islamic Jihad had fired 80 rockets towards Israeli communities along the Gaza border since Sunday, an Israeli military spokeswoman said, while Israel attacked sites in Gaza and Syria that killed three members of the militant group.

Washington pledges $1 billion for coronavirus vaccine as pandemic risks grow

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East. Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic of the flu-like virus that originated from China late last year and has now infected more than 80,000 people, 10 times more cases than the SARS coronavirus.

Seven killed, 150 injured in riots in New Delhi

At least seven people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in the Indian capital, a police official told Reuters on Tuesday, the deadliest riots in the city since protests against a new citizenship law began over two months ago. "Seven persons, including one head constable of Delhi police, have died," said Anil Mittal, a police officer, adding around 150 persons were injured in the violence on Monday.

Turkey-backed rebels say they've seized the town in Syria's Idlib in the first advance

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have seized the town of Nairab in northwest Syria's Idlib, Turkish and rebel officials said on Tuesday, the first area to be taken back from Syrian government forces advancing in the province. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, supported by Russian airpower, are trying to retake the last large rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war. Nearly a million Syrians have been displaced by the latest fighting.

South Korea's Moon says situation 'very grave' as mass virus tests get going

South Korean health authorities aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the situation was "very grave". South Korea's tally of cases of coronavirus cases rose to 977, fuelling fears the outbreak, which is thought to have begun in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, is developing into a pandemic.

'Where's Abe?' critics ask, as coronavirus spreads in Japan

As Japan struggles to stem the spread of a coronavirus within its borders, critics are asking, "Where's Abe?" Shinzo Abe, 65, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, has failed to take the helm as the public face of the response to the virus, critics say, leaving the task largely to his health minister.

Investigators seek motive after a car rammed into German carnival parade

Investigators were hoping on Tuesday to question a 29-year-old man suspected of plowing a silver Mercedes car into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volksmarsen, injuring 30 people including children. The incident on Monday shook Germans still struggling to take in last week's racist gun attack in the town of Hanau which left 11 people dead.

Italy probes 'insane' prices for coronavirus masks, sanitizers

Italian authorities have opened a probe into skyrocketing online prices for hygienic masks and sanitizing gels following the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, two senior magistrates said on Tuesday. "We have decided to open an investigation after media reports of the insane prices fetched up by these products on online sales websites in the last two days," Milan deputy chief prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano told Reuters.

