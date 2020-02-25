Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-East China cities quarantine arrivals as virus spreads in S. Korea, Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:31 IST
UPDATE 2-East China cities quarantine arrivals as virus spreads in S. Korea, Japan

The eastern Chinese city of Qingdao is imposing a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals, state media reported on Tuesday, as China moves to address the threat of a rise in coronavirus cases in neighbouring South Korea and nearby Japan. People with suspected virus symptoms arriving in Qingdao, a major Northeast Asian transport hub in Shandong province, should be isolated in designated hospitals, while others are required to stay at their residences or designated hotels, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The rule came into force on Monday, Xinhua added, citing a local government statement. "Apparently 100,000 South Koreans live in Qingdao, and there are normally over 300 flights a week between Seoul and Qingdao," Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University, said on Twitter. "This is likely to be disruptive to both economies."

Another Shandong city, Weihai, said it would quarantine arrivals from Japan and South Korea from Tuesday - the first country-specific compulsory quarantine requirement by China, which has criticised travel restrictions implemented by other countries. The measures comes as the virus, which started in China's Hubei province, takes hold beyond the country.

South Korea has reported 10 deaths and almost 1,000 infections, while Japan has 159 confirmed cases, not including 691 on a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo. [nL3N2AP24S Weihai is also home to a sizeable Korean expatriate community. It lies near the eastern tip of the Shandong peninsula across the Yellow Sea from South Korea, and its quarantine rules apply both to Chinese and foreign nationals arriving in the city.

They will be put up in hotels free of charge for a 14-day quarantine period, according to a notice on the city's official Wechat account. People who arrived in Weihai from South Korea or Japan from Feb. 10 onwards have already been contacted by the Weihai government, the statement said, adding it had "appropriately handled" cases of fever.

The government of a third Shandong port city, Yantai, on Tuesday said all business travellers and short-term visitors should stay in designated hotels. Further north in China's Liaoning province, the city of Liaoning - home to both North Korean and South Korean communities - is tightening screening of inbound passengers and will check the temperature of all arrivals, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 25

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Apple, J&J to study if Apple Watch can help reduce stroke risk

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday it would partner with Apple on a study that would explore if an iPhone app along with Apple Watchs health features can help reduce the risk of stroke.Last year, Apples Heart study httpswww.reuters.comarticle...

ADB raises INR 8.5 billion from new issue of Indian rupee bond

The Asian Development Bank has raised 8.5 billion Indian rupees INR, about 118 million, from a new issue of offshore Indian rupee-linked 10-year bonds. This represents ADBs first new maturity raised in Indian rupees since 2017 and contribut...

Delhi violence: Act in nation''s interest and not in the

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed concern over the law andorder situation in New Delhi and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act in the nations interest and not in theinterest of a few people. In a series of tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020