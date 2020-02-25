Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus generates rash of swindlers in Italy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 23:15 IST
Coronavirus generates rash of swindlers in Italy

Milan, Feb 25 (AFP) From jacking-up the prices of disinfectant gel to scammers posing as Red Cross volunteers, Italy's battle to contain its coronavirus outbreak has been a gift to grifters of various stripes. After a spike in confirmed cases in recent days, Italy's number of infections now stands at 283, by far the largest in Europe.

Most of them are in the northern region of Lombardy, which contains the country's economic capital Milan. Worried residents in the north have been scrambling to get hold of face masks and disinfectant gels, leading to shortages in many pharmacies and supermarkets.

The less scrupulous have been quick to spy an opportunity to profit. On Tuesday morning one vendor on Ebay was asking for no less than 300 euros (325 dollars) for a litre of disinfectant solution.

The equivalent product for babies was by comparison a bargain at a mere 240 euros. The phenomenon has prompted a wave of jokes and memes on social media.

"Will exchange five litres of Amuchina (antibacterial gel) in return for an Audi RS 5 car from 2019," runs one, adding: "If it's a 2016 model, throw in 65,000 euros." Another joke imagines a drug dealer asking a buyer if they want cannabis or cocaine only for the client to respond: "Amuchina gel." But the Codacons consumer association does not see the funny side of the rise in prices for such products to what it calls "astronomical levels". Amuchina has seen a whopping 650 percent price rise from three euros to 22.50 for an 80ml bottle, while Codacons says masks are now going for 1.80 euros -- as opposed to just 10 cents before the onset of consumer panic.

The association says one lot of five masks fitted with valves were marketed on Amazon as "perfect for coronavirus" for 189 euros. Codacons blasts such offers as "shameful speculation trying to profit from people's fears".

The association has filed a complaint with police and prosecutors in Rome demanding the closure of the pages. "If the giants of online trading aren't automatically taking down pages dealing in this sort of speculation, they are making themselves complicit in this swindle," it said.

Prosecutors in Milan are already investigating possible "speculative manoeuvres" on the part of both on- and offline traders, for example in the hoarding of certain products to drive up prices. "We're currently weighing up the possibility of introducing rules to rein in the prices of masks and disinfectants, in order to prevent unjustified price rises," deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli.

An even darker phenomenon has been thieves passing themselves off as Red Cross volunteers or members of the civil protection and health services. Gaining access to people's homes on the pretext of testing them for contamination, they aim to steal money or jewellery.

The Red Cross and the civil protection agency have had to make clear that they are not going door-to-door to do any such checks and have called on Italians to be "careful" and to alert the police if confronted with the scam. Then there are those offering so-called miracle cures. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees OF Gardner gets protection order against fan

A New York judge issued a restraining order Monday against a 46-year-old woman who allegedly has been harassing Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. The woman, Gina Devasahayam, has until Thursday to offer evidence to try to have the order ove...

UPDATE 1-U.S. health secretary Azar says more coronavirus cases likely, seeks more funding

U.S. Health and Human Services HHS Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday there will likely be more cases of coronavirus in the United States, and he asked a Senate subcommittee to approve 2.5 billion in funding to fight the outbreak after pro...

FOREX-U.S. dollar falls as Fed rate cut expectations rise

The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year to relieve pressure on the economy caused by Chinas coronavirus outbreak. The dollar rose last week to its highest level in...

Trump, Modi ask Pak to not allow its territory to launch terror attacks

In a strong message, India and the US on Tuesday asked Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terror attacks and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms. A joint statement covering variou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020