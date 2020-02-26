UPDATE 1-El Salvador bars visitors from Italy and South Korea, citing coronavirus
El Salvador will bar the entry of foreign nationals arriving from Italy and South Korea to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than a thousand people worldwide, President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday.
Salvadoran nationals and diplomats who arrive from these countries will have to spend 30 days in quarantine, Bukele wrote on his Twitter account. South Korea has the most virus cases in Asia outside China, where the virus was first detected in December 2019 in Hubei province. El Salvador has not reported any coronavirus cases so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
