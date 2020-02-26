Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 26

Image Credit: Pixabay

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Chevron sends 300 UK workers home as coronavirus precaution https://on.ft.com/2VmSgfW Andrew Bailey's Bank of England appointment faces challenge https://on.ft.com/2TdAkBO

'Blue collar' Tory MPs call for Budget freeze on fuel duty https://on.ft.com/3a6aZR4 Overview

Chevron Corp sent home about 300 workers from its office in London's Canary Wharf business district and asked staff to work from home after an employee who had returned from a country infected with the coronavirus reported flu-like symptoms. Anti-Brexit campaigner, Gina Miller said on Tuesday that MPs should urgently review the government's appointment of Andrew Bailey as the next Bank of England governor because of a "litany of financial scandals" that occurred during his time as head of the City of London regulator.

'Blue collar' Tory MPs representing traditionally Labour-held seats in the north of England, the Midlands and Wales have called on Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, to avoid increasing fuel duty in next month's Budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

