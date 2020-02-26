US forces in South Korea report first coronavirus case

A US soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, commanders said Wednesday, the first US serviceman to do so.

The soldier is stationed at Camp Carroll, 30 kilometers north of Daegu, the city that is the epicenter of the outbreak in the South, US Forces Korea said in a statement, adding that he had been put in self-quarantine at his off-base residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.