UAE says equipped for 'worst case scenarios' as virus spreads in Middle East

The United Arab Emirates is "well prepared and equipped for the worst-case scenarios" as the coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, an official from the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

The UAE has enough facilities to quarantine patients and relevant bodies have been instructed to undertake "complete surveillance of all people entering the country", the official said. The UAE has reported 13 people have been diagnosed with the infection, of whom three have recovered and two are in critical condition. Iran, UAE's neighbor across the Gulf, reported on Tuesday a total of 16 virus-related deaths, the most outside China.

