No political motive behind carnival incident - Germany's FAZ

German authorities are ruling out that the man who ploughed a car into a carnival parade on Monday, injuring some 60 people including children, was driven by a political or ideological motive, Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman for prosecutors said they were still investigating all possibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.