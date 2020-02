Russia says it expects 'good results' from talks with Turkey on Syria's Idlib - RIA

Russia's foreign ministry said it expected positive results from talks with Turkey on Wednesday on Syria's Idlib province, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying.

A Russian delegation was expected to visit Turkey on Wednesday for talks aimed at easing rising tensions over Idlib province.

"We are expecting good results," Bogdanov told reporters.

