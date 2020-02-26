China's economic recovery accelerating, Politburo says
China's economic recovery is accelerating but the coronavirus outbreak situation in the epicentres of Hubei province and Wuhan is still dire, the ruling Communist Party's Politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.
China cannot ignore the risks of a coronavirus epidemic resurgence in certain regions, the report added.
