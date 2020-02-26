Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K 'was, is and shall forever' remain its integral part: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:21 IST
J&K 'was, is and shall forever' remain its integral part: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC meeting

Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India, a top Indian diplomat asserted at the UN Human Rights Council's meeting here on Wednesday, a day after Pakistan sought the international community's intervention on the Kashmir issue. Speaking at the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council which is being held here in Switzerland from February 24 to March 20, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), the Ministry of External Affairs, described Pakistan as the "epicentre of global terrorism".

He called for decisive action against those who direct, control, fund and shelter terrorists, in an obvious reference to Pakistan, which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terror groups.

"It is more than a little ironical that a nation that has become the world's leading exporter of terror and violence seeks to lecture others about human rights... "Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India," Swarup asserted a day after Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari alleged that India continues to violate the human rights of the Kashmiri people and demanded the immediate repeal of all actions by India on August 5 last year.

India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated it into two Union territories. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

Swarup said the transformative changes "wrought by our Parliament last August were meant to strengthen the integration of the State... It was intended to ensure the extension of all progressive legislations passed for the entire country to cover this region, and to resume the pace of socio-economic development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir." Despite Pakistan's best efforts - over decades - to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir through externally-instigated terror and a campaign of canards and untruth, the situation on the ground is quite normal, he said.

"Most temporary restrictions - imposed solely to ensure safety of the people from Pakistani trained terrorist attacks - have already been removed, political processes have resumed, telecom facilities have been largely restored, developmental activities are being undertaken at a rapid pace and there is access for all to education and healthcare," Swarup added. He said schools, colleges and universities have resumed and regular examinations are being held. Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are well-stocked and staffing is at full capacity.

"These have been achieved despite Pakistan's frenetic attempts to promote both violence within our territory - with an 81 per cent increase in infiltration attempts since last August - and disinformation outside. Yesterday's speech was a good example of the latter," Swarup said, referring to Pakistani minister's speech. Addressing the delegation from Pakistan, Swarup said India is a nation where democracy, including the right to protest, is vibrantly and noisily celebrated every day and where dignity of every human is protected by a robust Constitutional framework.

"It is Pakistan that would do well to look to its own house and introspect about the condition of its people, especially its minorities," he added.

He said India is making every effort for full and effective enjoyment of all human rights by all its people. On Pakistan's warnings about the situation within India, Swarup invoked poet Robert Burns to say that "someone should give them the power to see themselves as others see them." PTI CPS ZH AKJ ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PayU India Appoints Country Head for Enterprise Business and Chief Product Officer to its Executive Team

PayU, Indias leading online payment solutions provider, today announced two key appointments to further fortify its Indian leadership team to scale-up the business and pave the way for its next phase of growth of developing a fintech ecosy...

PM Modi condoles deaths of 24 people in Bundi bus mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the deaths of 24 people in a bus accident in Rajasthans Bundi. The news of the bus falling into the river in Bundi, Rajasthan is a cause of great grief. Many people ha...

Pakistan begin T20 World Cup campaign with thumping 8-wicket win over Windies

Skipper Bismah Maroof anchored the chase with an unbeaten 38-run knock as Pakistan thumped former champions West Indies by eight wickets in their opening match of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday. Diana Baigs fierce spell of ...

MIEWS Portal first platform for monitoring of TOP prices: FPI Minister

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, launched the Market Intelligence and Early Warning System MIEWS Web Portal here today. The portal can be accessed at httpmiews.nafed-india.com.Addressing the media dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020