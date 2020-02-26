Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UN rights boss expected in China, including restive Xinjiang region, this year - envoy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:25 IST
UPDATE 2-UN rights boss expected in China, including restive Xinjiang region, this year - envoy
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

China expects U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit this year, including its restive Xinjiang region, its ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday. U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centers in Xinjiang. China describes them as training centers helping to stamp out terrorism and extremism and give people new skills.

Bachelet's spokesman Rupert Colville had no immediate comment, but activists said that any visit would have to be independent and credible with full access. Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told the U.N. Human Rights Council that its "deradicalization" measures had led to a "marked improvement in security and better protection of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang" where there had been "no single terror attack" for three years.

"Trainees" who graduated from its vocational training centers had found stable jobs and been reintegrated into society, Chen said. China rejected "unsubstantiated allegations" by some countries on the Xinjiang question, he added. "We are looking forward to the visit of the High Commissioner, Mrs. Bachelet, to China including to Xinjiang this year, and we are working closely with her office on detailed arrangements for her visit," Chen said.

At the council's session last June, Chen said he hoped she would visit, but negotiations have stalled. Bachelet, a former president of Chile, has repeatedly pushed China to grant the United Nations access to investigate reports of disappearances and arbitrary detentions, particularly of Muslims in Xinjiang.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in a speech to the forum on Monday, voiced concern at "the maltreatment of ethnic and religious minorities such as the Uighurs" in China. Britain's minister of state Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said on Tuesday that "over a million Uighurs have been extrajudicially detained", amid what he called systematic restrictions on Uighur culture and the practice of Islam. He urged China to allow Bachelet's office "unfettered access" to Xinjiang.

"China has a record of orchestrating stage-managed Xinjiang tours that lack independence or credibility. China should guarantee that any visit by the High Commissioner is unfettered and unconditional, so that she can visit where she likes and speak with whom she likes, free of Chinese surveillance, scrutiny or interference," John Fisher of Human Rights Watch told Reuters. The terms of country visits are typically negotiated to ensure free access to areas and alleged victims of abuse, with a guarantee of no reprisals against witnesses.

Louise Arbour was the last U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit China, in September 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of M...

BJP spokesman Patra praises Trump for not commenting on CAA

The BJP on Wednesday appreciated US President Donald Trump for refusing to get drawn into thecontroversial CAA issue during this India visit, saying this scuttled attempts by some people who had created anti-government atmosphere to get him...

Sports News Roundup: Hayter can be Britain's chosen one; Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cycling Hayter can be Britains chosen one, says ClancyWhen Britains three-time Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Ed Clancy describes young teammate Ethan Hayter as the chosen one it woul...

Royal Jordanian Airlines suspends Amman-Rome flights until further notice - statement

Royal Jordanian Airlines has suspended flights between Amman and Rome until further notice starting from Wednesday, the company said in a statement on its website. The statement added that Royal Jordanian has consolidated several flights to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020