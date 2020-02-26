Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Greece confirms first coronavirus case, a woman back from Milan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:05 IST
UPDATE 4-Greece confirms first coronavirus case, a woman back from Milan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Greek woman who recently returned home from northern Italy became Greece's first coronavirus case and is being closely monitored, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available on the previous movements of the 38-year-old woman, though Greek media said she had returned to Greece from Milan by air on Feb. 23. Greece has not introduced any travel restrictions to Italy, which is the country in Europe most affected by the outbreak with more than 370 cases and 12 deaths reported.

"She is in good health and is being monitored by a team of exceptional colleagues in Thessaloniki," health ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras told a news briefing. Authorities are in the process of identifying people the woman has come into contact with, he said, adding that those who have been in close proximity would be placed in isolation.

A health ministry official said 10-15 people the patient had been in touch with had already been quarantined. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias canceled all leave for staff at his ministry and at all state-run hospitals nationwide until further notice.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China. It causes respiratory symptoms similar to a cold or flu and like other respiratory infections, it spreads between people in droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Authorities in Athens unveiled a contingency plan on Tuesday which includes school closures, bans on public gatherings and suspension of all means of public transport in the event of a health emergency. "The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in our country. It was something we expected and we are absolutely prepared," Kikilias said.

Greece, which has 11 million people but attracts more than 30 million foreign tourists annually, has identified 13 hospitals across the country for treating infected patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ohio State RB Dobbins considering 40 with ankle, hamstring problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is considering running the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday despite multiple injuries. Dobbins isnt fully recovered from an ankle injury and also has been fighting a hamstring ...

Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of M...

BJP spokesman Patra praises Trump for not commenting on CAA

The BJP on Wednesday appreciated US President Donald Trump for refusing to get drawn into thecontroversial CAA issue during this India visit, saying this scuttled attempts by some people who had created anti-government atmosphere to get him...

Sports News Roundup: Hayter can be Britain's chosen one; Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cycling Hayter can be Britains chosen one, says ClancyWhen Britains three-time Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Ed Clancy describes young teammate Ethan Hayter as the chosen one it woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020