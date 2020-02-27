Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Georgia reports first coronavirus case in the country

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 00:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 00:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Georgia reports first coronavirus case in the country

Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country.

Health minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said an infected Georgian citizen, who was travelling from Iran, crossed the border from neighbouring Azerbaijan. "He was immediately taken to hospital from the border check-point," she said.

Tikaradze said the infected man, who travelled by mini-bus with other 12 passengers, crossed the Georgian border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday. All of them had been checked by bodyguards and taken to hospital, the minister said.

"Coronavirus positive was only in one case," Tikaradze said. Other members of the group tested negative, but remain in a quarantine, she said

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has created a group to coordinate actions to try to prevent a disease outbreak in the country, the premier's press service said. The group has decided to suspend travel between Georgia and Iran for two weeks.

Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million, suspended direct flights to and from China on Jan. 29 for two months and took the same decision for Iran on Feb. 23, warning its citizens to refrain from travelling to both countries. The novel coronavirus originated in China late last year and has infected about 80,000 people, klling more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

JNUSU gives a call to volunteer for rescue teams working all over Delhi

JNUSU has called volunteers to join the rescue teams which are working all over Delhi to uphold social harmony. In a tweet, the student body has mentioned that they are in need of volunteers to join the rescue teams and anyone interested to...

NBA-Hype for Pelicans' Zion reaches peak in LeBron clash

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has the kind of athleticism that is leaving NBA arenas gasping, even if he doesnt take much notice.I really dont pick it up, to be honest, Williamson told Reuters, of the crowd reaction following ...

Norway detects its first case of coronavirus

Norways Public Health Agency said on Wednesday that one person had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at home, in what was the countrys first confirmed case.The person had returned from China late last week, but did...

Albanian dictator Hoxha's widow, his staunchest defender, dies at 99

Nexhmije Hoxha, the widow of Albanias Stalinist dictator Enver Hoxha, died on Tuesday aged 99, her son said, having fallen dramatically from grace following his death but remaining the staunchest defender of his isolationist regime. Most Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020