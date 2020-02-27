Five people killed in building fire in northeast France
Five people died on Thursday after a fire broke out in a building in Strasbourg in northeastern France, local firefighters said. Firefighters said in a statement that seven people have also been taken into emergency care.
The fire is under control, they said.
