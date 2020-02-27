Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea launches 'drive-thru' coronavirus testing facilities as demand soars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:50 IST
South Korea launches 'drive-thru' coronavirus testing facilities as demand soars
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

From inside his car, a driver is checked for any fever or breathing difficulties by medical staff in protective clothing and goggles who lean in through the window at a new drive-thru coronavirus clinic in South Korea.

He drove off after the brief test showed he was clear. Others queuing in their vehicles in the city of Goyang were instructed to stop briefly to submit a sample of secretions for closer examination, with the entire procedure taking less than 10 minutes.

"I initially went to a community health center and had to wait more than one hour, so this is easier and faster," the first driver told local broadcaster YTN. None of the drivers nor medical workers gave their names, the stigma of even being tested making people cautious.

A growing number of local governments in South Korea are launching the roadside testing facilities this week, as demand soars for checks and increasing waiting times raise the risk of infection. South Korea reported 505 new cases on Thursday, marking its largest daily jump since the first patient was confirmed on Jan. 20, and taking the national tally to 1,766, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The temporary testing facility in Goyang, about 16 km northwest of capital Seoul, was opened on Wednesday at a public parking lot as more than 100 residents seek to get tested every day, the city said in a statement. Goyang has not been badly hit so far, with just four patients, but sudden and rapid surges in infections in recent days have stoked fears of nationwide transmission.

The majority of cases in South Korea are from the southeastern city of Daegu, the location of a church at the center of the country's outbreak, which has also opened a drive-thru facility. Other cities, including Incheon and Sejong, have launched their own drive-thru testing clinics, while others plan to introduce one in the near future.

The facilities can cut testing time by as much as a third, officials said. "Here we can test many people within a short period of time in a less crowded manner, and there are lower risks of infection because it's done inside the car," Kim An-hyun, chief of the Goyang community health center, told local broadcaster MBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate grounds

The planned expansion of Londons Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on environmental grounds by a court on Thursday, a ruling that could sink the 18 billion project that has been dogged by decades of dispute and indecision. In a victory...

Britain, on trade collision course with EU, says it could walk away

Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for talks with the European Union that puts it on a collision course with Brussels, saying it was ready to walk away if good progress was not made by June. After officially leaving the EU l...

ANALYSIS-Governments face pressure to protect nature in biodiversity 'super year'

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Governments are under pressure this year to agree on protecting at least 30 of the planets land and seas by 2030, not only to conserve endangered species and ensure food and water su...

Versa Networks Presenting and Showcasing Leading Secure SD-WAN at Important Industry Events in March

&#160;Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, today announced that it will present and demonstrate Versa Secure SD-WAN at a number of important industry events in March. Versa is the leader in Secure SD-WAN, uniquely combining full-fea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020