Huawei to set up 5G equipment factory in France: chairman

Paris, Feb 27 (AFP) Chinese telecom giant Huawei said Thursday that it would begin manufacturing radio equipment for next-generation 5G networks in France

The 200-million-euro facility will employ 500 people and produce equipment for the European market, Huawei chairman Liang Hua said at a press conference in Paris.(AFP) RUPRUP

