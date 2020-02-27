Huawei to set up 5G equipment factory in France: chairman
Paris, Feb 27 (AFP) Chinese telecom giant Huawei said Thursday that it would begin manufacturing radio equipment for next-generation 5G networks in France
The 200-million-euro facility will employ 500 people and produce equipment for the European market, Huawei chairman Liang Hua said at a press conference in Paris.(AFP) RUPRUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
No objection to NIA taking over Elgar Parishad case: Maha govt
UPDATE 2-Pentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions
UPDATE 1-Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions
White House claims Huawei equipment has backdoor for spying