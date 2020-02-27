Turkey discusses with Russia steps towards ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Turkey emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Syria's northwest Idlib province and what steps are needed on the ground to achieve it during talks with a Russian delegation on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey also stressed the need to head off a possible humanitarian catastrophe and mass migration from Idlib, the Turkish ministry said following the meeting in Ankara.

