Turkey discusses with Russia steps towards ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
Turkey emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Syria's northwest Idlib province and what steps are needed on the ground to achieve it during talks with a Russian delegation on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said.
Turkey also stressed the need to head off a possible humanitarian catastrophe and mass migration from Idlib, the Turkish ministry said following the meeting in Ankara.
