Three more people die from coronavirus in Italy - civil protection agency
Three more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the worst outbreak of the illness in Europe to 17, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday.
The number of confirmed cases has risen to 650, officials said, from 528 announced at a news conference some seven hours earlier. The vast majority are in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
