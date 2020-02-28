Foreign news schedule for Friday, Feb 28

- Global reaction on Delhi violence including that from the UN - Updates on coronavirus outbreak from multiple datelines, including China.

- India's suspension of visa on arrival for Japanese and South Korean passport holders amidst coronavirus outbreak - Reaction stories relating to US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India.

- Violence in Syria and subsequent killing of over 30 Turkish soldiers PTI CPS.

