Kyrgyz national in Japan tests positive for coronavirus

A Kyrgyz citizen staying in Japan has tested positive for coronavirus and will be hospitalised there until full recovery, Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said on Friday.

The man was one of the crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship berthed in Japan's port of Yokohama. Kyrgyzstan has reported no coronavuris cases on its own territory.

