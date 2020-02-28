Full-scale Turkish action in Syria's Idlib would end badly for Ankara - Ifax cites Russian lawmaker

A senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday that any full-scale Turkish military operation in Syria's Idlib region would end badly for Ankara itself, the Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house of parliament's international affairs committee, as issuing the warning.

Russia said earlier on Friday it was sending two warships armed with cruise missiles to waters off the Syrian coast and blamed Ankara for the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib region the previous day.

